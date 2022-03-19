Ask the Expert
No. 20 LSU softball falls to Texas 3-0

LSU Softball
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27).
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27).
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU softball (20-8, 2-1 SEC) fell to Texas (19-9-1) 3-0 from Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, March 18. The Longhorns now lead the series 6-5, the Tigers are 3-3 against Texas under head coach Beth Torina.

Texas struck first in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Janae Jefferson to make it 1-0. The Longhorns would add two more runs in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double from Courtney Day.

LSU was held to just three hits and committed one error in the loss. Ali Kilponen (9-4) took the loss after pitching two innings allowing three runs, on four hits, and walking three. Texas picked up seven hits including two extra-base hits.

Ali Newland had the lone extra-base hit for the Tigers, a double in the top of the second inning. Shelbi Sunseri and Sydney Peterson each had a single for LSU.

The Tigers will take on the Longhorns in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 19 with game one scheduled for 2 p.m. and the second game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

