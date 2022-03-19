Deadly shooting occurs Saturday on Cedarlane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead on Cedarlane Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Ryan Marlow, 37.

According to BRPD, the shooting occured around 3:55 a.m. in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue.

Police said Marlow was found in the road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, which he died from at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

