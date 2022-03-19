Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Beautiful weekend weather, severe threat returns Tuesday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend weather is looking very good with mostly sunny weather both Saturday and Sunday. The mornings will be cool, starting in the 40s both days, then a high of 70 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19(WAFB)

Spring officially starts Sunday morning at 10:33 a.m. our time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19(WAFB)

The next rain chance will be Monday evening into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19(WAFB)

This will be our best rain chance in the forecast by far, with a nearly 100% chance on Tuesday, severe weather possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19(WAFB)

After Wednesday morning, we clear out and dry out for the rest of the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 10 p.m. FORECAST: Friday, March 18
FIRST ALERT 10 p.m. FORECAST: Friday, March 18
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, March 18
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, March 18
Wearin' of the Green Parade
Great weekend, but could storms return?
FIRST ALERT 5 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, March 18
FIRST ALERT 5 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, March 18