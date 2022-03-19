Beautiful weekend weather, severe threat returns Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend weather is looking very good with mostly sunny weather both Saturday and Sunday. The mornings will be cool, starting in the 40s both days, then a high of 70 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 19 (WAFB)

Spring officially starts Sunday morning at 10:33 a.m. our time.

The next rain chance will be Monday evening into Tuesday.

This will be our best rain chance in the forecast by far, with a nearly 100% chance on Tuesday, severe weather possible.

After Wednesday morning, we clear out and dry out for the rest of the ten-day forecast.

