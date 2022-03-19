17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in connection to a shooting in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m.

Police say Markeith Franklin, 17, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Franklin was taken a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

