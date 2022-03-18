Severe weather threat early Friday followed by beautiful weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tornado Watch remains in effect for most of the WAFB viewing area through 7 a.m. Friday morning. Additional watches are likely as storms gradually translate eastward through the morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 18 (WAFB)

A few strong to severe storms will be possible as a cold front approaches, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes being the greatest concern. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, but storms will probably exit quickly enough to prevent any significant issues with flooding.

The severe weather threat should end quickly by 9-10 a.m. as storms shift to our east. Not only can we expect drier weather by late morning into the afternoon, but we should also enjoy plenty of sunshine as highs climb into the upper 70s. It will be a little breezy in the wake of the cold front, with west-northwest winds running 10-15 mph through the afternoon.

Drier and cooler weather then settles in for the weekend as high pressure builds in from the west. Mornings will be a little chilly, but both afternoons should be nearly perfect, with a good deal of sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 70s. Weather continues to look really nice for Saturday’s Wearin’ of the Green parade in Baton Rouge. It will be chilly as floats line up early Saturday, with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 40s. But we should be in the mid 50s by the time the parade begins at 10 a.m., climbing into the low-mid 60s by noon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, it still appears as though we may be facing another severe weather threat by Tuesday of next week. The Storm Prediction Center continues to post a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather as a cold front makes its way across the Deep South. We’re starting to see better model agreement that the majority of the storms will occur on Tuesday, with rains coming to an end by early Wednesday.

Once that front moves through, cooler and drier weather will once again settle in for the latter part of next week.

