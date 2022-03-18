Ask the Expert
REPORT: Browns signing QB Deshaun Watson

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND. (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have won the Desahun Watson sweepstakes according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Schefter states that Watson has decided that he wants to play for the Browns and has informed the Houston Texans that he will waive his no-trade clause.

The Browns are set to give Watson a new five-year deal and will receive $184 million over the first four years of his contract, a raise of $48 million over the $136 million he was scheduled to make.

