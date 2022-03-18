REPORT: Browns signing QB Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND. (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have won the Desahun Watson sweepstakes according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Schefter states that Watson has decided that he wants to play for the Browns and has informed the Houston Texans that he will waive his no-trade clause.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The Browns are set to give Watson a new five-year deal and will receive $184 million over the first four years of his contract, a raise of $48 million over the $136 million he was scheduled to make.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.