Pick up a free N95 mask during a drive-thru giveaway

N95 mask generic
N95 mask generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anyone looking to pick up a N95 mask, there’s a free giveaway happening Friday, March 18 in Baton Rouge.

CareSouth Medical is hosting a drive-thru giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies last.

The event will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Ave.

Organizers say limit one package per adult and you must be present to receive a mask.

