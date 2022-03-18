NOBLE conference brings law enforcement leaders to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of law enforcement leaders from around the nation are in Baton Rouge this weekend.

While they come from different communities, they all want the same thing-- to reduce violence.

“We share what works, what doesn’t work, best practices, learn from each other, we come up with new ways to reduce violence in different, diverse communities all across America,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

Their goals were supported by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who gave the keynote address today.

“We will not be leaving you with a long list of suggested measures to implement on your own, we will be providing you with the technical assistance you need to accomplish reforms as they are identified,” AG Garland said.

NOBLE brings together police and deputies to talk about ways to improve their departments as well as their communities.

“Let it never be said that you are unappreciated. And I know that there are those that sometimes don’t share that view. There’s some that because of bad officers cast a shadow on good officers, and we know that’s unfair,” congressman Troy Carter said.

Governor John Bel Edwards also talked about the importance of diversity in police departments.

“If everyone sitting around the table looks like me there are perspectives that we never consider, and there are problems that we can never articulate,” Edwards said.

A town hall moderated by WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will take place Friday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Former NBA star and Baton Rouge native Tyrus Thomas will serve as the opening speaker.

