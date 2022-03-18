Ask the Expert
NOBLE conference brings law enforcement leaders to Baton Rouge

Hundreds of law enforcement leaders from around the nation are in Baton Rouge this weekend for...
Hundreds of law enforcement leaders from around the nation are in Baton Rouge this weekend for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 2022 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of law enforcement leaders from around the nation are in Baton Rouge this weekend.

While they come from different communities, they all want the same thing-- to reduce violence.

“We share what works, what doesn’t work, best practices, learn from each other, we come up with new ways to reduce violence in different, diverse communities all across America,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

Their goals were supported by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who gave the keynote address today.

“We will not be leaving you with a long list of suggested measures to implement on your own, we will be providing you with the technical assistance you need to accomplish reforms as they are identified,” AG Garland said.

FULL VIDEO OF U.S. AG GARLAND’S SPEECH

NOBLE brings together police and deputies to talk about ways to improve their departments as well as their communities.

“Let it never be said that you are unappreciated. And I know that there are those that sometimes don’t share that view. There’s some that because of bad officers cast a shadow on good officers, and we know that’s unfair,” congressman Troy Carter said.

Governor John Bel Edwards also talked about the importance of diversity in police departments.

“If everyone sitting around the table looks like me there are perspectives that we never consider, and there are problems that we can never articulate,” Edwards said.

A town hall moderated by WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will take place Friday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Former NBA star and Baton Rouge native Tyrus Thomas will serve as the opening speaker.

The "Combating Community Violence" Town Hall will take place at Glen Oaks High School Friday,...
The "Combating Community Violence" Town Hall will take place at Glen Oaks High School Friday, March 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.(NOBLE)

