LSU makes final preps before facing Iowa St. in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was on the court for practice in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 17, to make its final preparations before facing Iowa State on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

The tale of the tape shows LSU and Iowa State are near mirror images of each other. They both rank top 10 in defensive efficiency. They both turn the ball over at a high rate. They both also started off the year strong before going cold down the stretch. The main difference is that LSU has guys who can jump out of the gym.

“Athletic, extremely athletic; they play with a lot of swagger, a lot of confidence, for sure,” said Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington. “I feel like they draw confidence from their ability to intimidate other teams or, you know, their ability to get fast break, easy buckets.”

“From a terminology standpoint, they love to ice, keep you on one side of the floor,” said LSU interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry. “We have to move the basketball a little more tomorrow. We tend to have played more isolation basketball in the past but we probably going to have to - they’re not going to let us do that as much.”

The strength of Iowa State is in its backcourt with guards Tyrese Hunter and Brockington, who is the team’s leading scorer with 17 points per game. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team.

“We’re going to have to have some players make some big plays tomorrow. A lot of times, it comes down to the Jimmys and Joes. And their Jimmys and Joes, Hunter and Brockington, are good. We’re going to have to contain them. We’re going to have to make them uncomfortable. We’re going to have to make someone else beat us,” explained Nickelberry.

This will be Nickelberry’s first time leading a team in the NCAA Tournament. While he has to adjust to calling the plays and figuring out the rotations, one thing he said will not change is his personality.

