LSU legend Seimone Augustus narrates Tigers hype video

Seimone Augustus narrates LSU women's basketball hype video.
Seimone Augustus narrates LSU women's basketball hype video.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - March Maddness is here and it’s only right that LSU legend Seimone Augustus is narrating the LSU hype video for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, it is the Tigers’ first appearance since 2018.

In her first season in Baton Rouge, Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to a second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference and a Top-16 seed allowing them to host the first and second rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU won 25 games compared to just nine a season ago and is the biggest turnaround for a first-year coach in the SEC.

The No. 3 seed Tigers will host No. 14 seed Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the PMAC. LSU will play the winner between No. 6 seed Ohio State and No. 11 seed Missouri State.

