Local, national leaders to discuss curbing crime during symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement, federal and local leaders, along with members of the community are coming together for a discussion on how to combat violence and curb crime.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), is hosting its 2022 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium March 17-19 in Baton Rouge.

The theme of this year’s symposium is “Driving Change: Redefining Law Enforcement and Public Safety Across America.”

Attendees can expect to hear from a distinguished lineup of law enforcement leaders and experts such as Merrick B. Garland, U.S. Attorney General, and Christopher A. Wray, FBI Director.

The event will take place at the Renaissance Hotel located at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome will participate in panel discussions focused on topics such as violent crime, gun violence, and law enforcement officer safety.

The symposium will also feature a keynote speech by Eric L. Adams, the mayor of New York City.

A town hall moderated by WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will take place Friday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Former NBA star and Baton Rouge native Tyrus Thomas will serve as the opening speaker.

Called “Combatting Community Violence,” the event will take place at Glen Oaks Senior High School.

Organizers say all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person event.

For more information, visit www.noblenational.org .

