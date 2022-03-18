Ask the Expert
Kids and thirdhand smoke

(KVLY)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— According to the CDC, cigarette smoking among American adults has hit an all-time low. Experts say that’s the good news. Still, about 14 percent of all adults light up. That’s an estimated 34 million people over the age 18. Now, newly published research shows how exposure to adults’ tobacco smoke is taking a high toll on kids’ health and the healthcare system.

For decades, health experts have warned about the dangers of smoking. While the number of adults lighting up has gone down, experts say about four in ten children are exposed to secondhand and even thirdhand smoke.

Ashley Merianos, Ph.D., a health services researcher at University of Cincinnati told Ivanhoe, “Secondhand smoke is when you’re inhaling cigarette smoke from a lit tobacco product. And thirdhand smoke is the residue that remains in the environment well after the cigarette smoking has ceased.”

Merianos said when kids inhale, swallow or touch objects that contain thirdhand smoke, they are at higher risk of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Merianos and her colleagues found that smoke exposed children had nearly twice the risk of being admitted to the hospital over a one-year period. And higher rates of ER visits, all coming at a cost.

“We found that children exposed to tobacco smoke had an average of almost $120 more per each pediatric emergency department visit compared to unexposed children who do not live with a smoker,” detailed Merianos.

Merianos said the research also suggests the need for additional smoke exposure intervention programs ensuring that adults who want to quit smoking are supported. She said for every 100 adults who try to quit, only seven are successful. Merianos also said it’s important they have the resources to rid their homes of thirdhand smoke residue.

