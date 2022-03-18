Gordon McKernan hosts autograph signing with LSU Kayshon Boutte

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and LSU Tigers Football star Kayshon Boutte will appear together for a live signing at Baton Rouge’s Modesto restaurant on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

McKernan encourages all attending to bring jerseys, footballs, LSU memorabilia, or even a crumbled-up receipt to get an autograph from Boutte.

Boutte set the SEC record for receiving yards in a game in the season-finale against Ole Miss with 308 yards and 3 TDs on 14 receptions in what was one of the most impressive performances in Tiger Stadium history.

McKernan and Boutte’s partnership began a few months ago when Boutte signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with McKernan.

