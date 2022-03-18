Could interest rate hike impact local housing market? Expert weighs in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday, March 16 that it’s raising interest rates to combat soaring inflation.

This comes as the United States comes out of the pandemic and what’s going on in Ukraine.

Because of how high gas prices are getting and the uncertainty surrounding the economy, is it still a good time to consider buying a home?

“I’m going to be honest with you, the housing market is still hot. It’s hot for sellers, and it’s more hot for buyers,” said Deddrick Wilmer, the founder and president of Gumbeaux Lending Group Corporation.

Wilmer says there are a few things impacting the housing market in our area right now.

“It’s opened up for more sellers to sell, but more importantly, it’s the lack of inventory for buyers to find homes at somewhat affordable prices in select neighborhoods,” he said.

Wilmer says the recipe for a great housing market comes down to good neighborhoods, good schools, and low crime.

“I’ll be honest with you, rates are still relatively low if you use a 10-year span, the last 10 years, rates are still great. Now if you want to compare it to the historically low rates that we have had over the last couple of years when they were dipping into the low 2′s or whatever, those were historic lows, probably won’t ever happen again. As you know, Fed Chair Powell and his board of governors have decided to increase the short-term interest rates. That only impacts commercial rates and short-term interest rate loans. Mortgages are based on the United States Treasury, but it does not affect directly, but it will affect indirectly,” said Wilmer.

Wilmer says all this rate talk is important, but at the end of the day it comes down to payments fitting your budget.

“You can always take advantage of refinancing in the future if rates tend to drop, you’re not committed to a 30-year span. You’re amortized for 30 years, but you can always refinance at any given time,” said Wilmer.

While prices continue to soar for everyday necessities like gas and groceries, experts say it’s always good to consider buying rather than renting.

“It gives you that temporary situation, but reinvesting yourself and your family is the most important thing you can ever do,” said Wilmer.

As the Federal Reserve raises the interest rate, borrowing costs are expected to go up for consumers. And besides mortgage rates, your auto loan rates could rise as well.

