BRCC receives $200K gift from anonymous donor

(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) announced the school has received a $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor to use toward student support.

In a statement, the school says the gift was accepted through the BRCC Foundation and will be used to provide scholarships and to fund student-focused initiatives.

According to the college, the anonymous donor asked that the funds be used mainly for student scholarships.

The donation will also be made available to provide emergency support to help students with personal needs as it relates to their educational pursuits, like buying clothes for a job interview or help with transportation needs.

“I would like to express our sincerest appreciation for this extremely generous gift,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “This investment in our students will allow many to continue their pathway to success. We are all grateful that this donor chose BRCC.”

