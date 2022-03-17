Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WAFB wins 4 LAB Awards including ‘Station of the Year’

WAFB team members at Thursday’s LAB Prestige Awards
WAFB team members at Thursday’s LAB Prestige Awards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Louisiana Station of the Year during its annual Prestige Awards presented in Baton Rouge Thursday.

It marked the fifth time in the past six years that WAFB has taken home that prestigious award in the large market category.

WAFB wins LAB's 'Station of the Year' in the large market category.
WAFB wins LAB's 'Station of the Year' in the large market category.(WAFB)

KTVE-TV in Monroe was named Station of the Year in the small market category.

WAFB-TV and its staff also received awards in three other categories.

WAFB anchor and investigative reporter Scottie Hunter was named Young Professional of the Year in the television category.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter accepts the “Young Professional of the Year” award.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter accepts the “Young Professional of the Year” award.(WAFB)

Engineer Phil Osbourne was named Broadcast Engineer of the Year. Osborne has worked at WAFB for 43 years.

Phil Osborne
Phil Osborne(WAFB)

And, WAFB 9News This Morning received the award for “Best Morning Show” in Louisiana.  

WAFB’s Matt Williams, Liz Koh and Dr. Steve Caparotta of WAFB 9NEWS This Morning.
WAFB’s Matt Williams, Liz Koh and Dr. Steve Caparotta of WAFB 9NEWS This Morning.(WAFB)

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne led off the ceremony by introducing four inductees into the Louisiana Association Hall of Fame, including former WAFB news anchor George Sells.

Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association...
Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(wafb)

Two college journalism students receive scholarships at the banquet each year.

This year’s recipients included LSU student Maria Pham and SLU student Taylor Nettle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Suspect
Sheriff: Suspect arrested in carjacking, stabbing on I-12
Pulling the plug: Second opinions matter
New procedure for teens with scoliosis
New procedure bringing alternative to bracing, spinal Fusion for children, teens with scoliosis
CATS (generic).
CATS Board takes no action after reviewing ‘character, professional competence’ of CEO