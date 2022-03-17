WAFB wins 4 LAB Awards including ‘Station of the Year’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Louisiana Station of the Year during its annual Prestige Awards presented in Baton Rouge Thursday.
It marked the fifth time in the past six years that WAFB has taken home that prestigious award in the large market category.
KTVE-TV in Monroe was named Station of the Year in the small market category.
WAFB-TV and its staff also received awards in three other categories.
WAFB anchor and investigative reporter Scottie Hunter was named Young Professional of the Year in the television category.
Engineer Phil Osbourne was named Broadcast Engineer of the Year. Osborne has worked at WAFB for 43 years.
And, WAFB 9News This Morning received the award for “Best Morning Show” in Louisiana.
Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne led off the ceremony by introducing four inductees into the Louisiana Association Hall of Fame, including former WAFB news anchor George Sells.
Two college journalism students receive scholarships at the banquet each year.
This year’s recipients included LSU student Maria Pham and SLU student Taylor Nettle.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.