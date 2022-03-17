WAFB wins 4 LAB Awards including ‘Station of the Year’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB its Louisiana Station of the Year during its annual Prestige Awards presented in Baton Rouge Thursday.

It marked the fifth time in the past six years that WAFB has taken home that prestigious award in the large market category.

WAFB wins LAB's 'Station of the Year' in the large market category. (WAFB)

KTVE-TV in Monroe was named Station of the Year in the small market category.

WAFB-TV and its staff also received awards in three other categories.

WAFB anchor and investigative reporter Scottie Hunter was named Young Professional of the Year in the television category.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter accepts the “Young Professional of the Year” award. (WAFB)

Engineer Phil Osbourne was named Broadcast Engineer of the Year. Osborne has worked at WAFB for 43 years.

Phil Osborne (WAFB)

And, WAFB 9News This Morning received the award for “Best Morning Show” in Louisiana.

WAFB’s Matt Williams, Liz Koh and Dr. Steve Caparotta of WAFB 9NEWS This Morning. (WAFB)

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne led off the ceremony by introducing four inductees into the Louisiana Association Hall of Fame, including former WAFB news anchor George Sells .

Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame (wafb)

Two college journalism students receive scholarships at the banquet each year.

This year’s recipients included LSU student Maria Pham and SLU student Taylor Nettle.

