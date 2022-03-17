Police seeking surveillance, tips after 400 gallons of diesel stolen in Zachary
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department is turning to the public for help after 400 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a business in the 3000 block of Munson Drive.
The fuel theft occured between 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and 7 a.m. on Monday, March 14, according to Zachary Police.
Police said they are looking for any tips or surveillance footage which may show a fuel truck or vehicle with a large tank capable of carrying 400 gallons of fuel in the area during this time frame.
Anyone with information regarding this theft should send a message or call 225-654-1921, or email the case officer at pschmidt@zacharypd.org.
