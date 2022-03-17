LPSO searching for ‘person of interest’ in connection to carjacking

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a ‘person of interest’ in connection to an ongoing carjacking/stabbing investigation.

After investigating, deputies with the LPSO believe the person pictured above to be a ‘person of interest’ in connection to an ongoing stabbing/carjacking investigation. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they they are looking to identify the man, locate and have a word with him.

According to LPSO deputies, the victim was found on the side of the I-12 westbound between Satsuma and Walker suffering from stab wounds.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “when deputies arrived, they discovered a male with multiple stab wounds. That person is currently in a local hospital receiving treatment for his wounds.”

LPSO is searching for a red Nissan Titan with a Louisiana license plate Z382028.

LPSO is searching for a suspect in a carjacking that happened on March 16. (LPSO)

The sheriff says, “that truck was last seen traveling WB on I12. And, could still be in the area. At this point in our investigation, we don’t know what led up to the incident on the side of the interstate. Lots of people were traveling along this stretch at that hour. If you know anything or saw anything, we ask that you come forward.”

The victim is currently in a local hospital listed as in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.