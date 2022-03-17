La. lawmaker wants to make transgender therapy illegal for minors, even with parental consent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another plan addressing the transgender community is gaining attention over at the capitol. One lawmaker wants to make it illegal for minors to get what’s called “gender reassignment therapy,” even with the consent of their parents.

This is the second bill we’ve seen this session about Louisiana’s transgender population. Only this time, we’re not talking about sports or school curriculum. Instead, we’re talking about the actual procedure of transitioning for teenagers under 18.

It seems to be becoming a trend. In recent years lawmakers have introduced new legislation for the trans community. This year, State Rep. Gabe Firment (R - Pollock) filed a bill that will soon be up for discussion and debate.

“All it does is protect children from harmful experimental medical treatments,” said Rep. Firment.

He said we’ve seen an uptick in children confused about their biological gender. Which, according to him, is leading to a number of problems.

“That has also led to a dramatic increase in these experimental medical treatments like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgical gender transition surgeries,” Rep. Firment continued.

Rep. Firment said through his research, he’s concluded most minors who transition at a young age end up regretting their decision down the road and when they try to reverse their transition it’s too late.

“Some of the side-effects of these procedures are sterilization, bone density issues, cardio-vascular issues, and really there’s very little, if any, conclusive evidence that there’s improvement in psychiatric outcome,” Rep. Firment explained.

“The reason we’re seeing skyrocketing suicides among trans individuals is because of legislation just like this,” added Davante Lewis with the Louisiana Budget Project.

Lewis said the bill is nothing but a scare tactic used to discriminate against a population that some don’t want to accept.

“What this bill does is it really just puts a bullseye on a vulnerable community by making ridiculous claims. Any child who is transitioning is having recommendations by a practicing physician in consultation with their parents,” Lewis continued.

Lewis said the bill goes beyond the doctor’s office and brings the issue into the classroom.

“He has a provision in there that says a teacher or school staff supportive of anybody transitioning or talking about transitioning must notify the parent and is illegal to, what he calls, coerce them into that,” Lewis explained.

Rep. Firment said it’s not an easy discussion, but one that he believes is important to have.

“I also would challenge anyone who thinks this is mean-spirited or might disprove this legislation...do your research,” said Rep. Firment.

This bill has not been added to the legislative calendar yet. But, we’ll keep our eye out for it as we expect this one to be a talker.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.