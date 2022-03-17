Kindergarten teacher narrowly survives attempted carjacking in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Pontchartrain Park kindergarten teacher says she is taking full precautions now, after surviving a chase and a carjacking attempt Wednesday night.

It happened on her way home from the Gentilly Walmart. The quiet streets turned treacherous for the 62-year-old woman.

“I’m turning to go past Southern University (SUNO) to get home and I noticed an SUV behind me,” the victim said.

She says for nearly a mile, her late-model Volkswagen was tailed by a white SUV. She feared for her life.

The victim says she tried to lose the would-be carjackers on her way home but she couldn’t shake them.

“I said ‘are they following me?’ I have three or four blocks to go to my house,and after the third turn, I figured out they were probably following me,” said the victim.

Running out of options, as she got close to her home, she pressed down on her accelerator and sped into her driveway.

As she ran inside, she caught two gunmen out of the corner of her eye, running toward her.

“When I turned, I could see them, and they had guns pointed at me,” she said.

As she locked herself in her home, the carjackers fled, and the victim’s family is relieved she’s ok.

“She did a great job in terms of zooming into the driveway and running inside, but now we have to go on the offensive,” said the victim’s son.

Police are now looking for the two attempted carjackers.

The victim says a trip to the store will never be the same. She says she will only go to the store during daylight hours from now on.

If you know anything that could help detectives, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 822 1111.

