Jacques Talk- Sytia Messer

Sytia Messer has been coaching with Kim Mulkey for nearly a decade now, helping Mulkey to lead highly successful teams at Baylor and now LSU
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sytia Messer has been coaching with Kim Mulkey for nearly a decade helping Mulkey to lead highly successful teams at Baylor and now LSU.

During their eight years together at Baylor, the Lady Bears won the Big 12 championship all eight seasons, along with six conference tournament championships, six trips to the NCAA Elite 8 and a national title. Baylor’s overall record during that run was a staggering 260-23.

Now in their first year together at LSU, Mulkey and Messer have taken a program that was 9-13 overall last season and led them to a 25-5 mark entering the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are hosting an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time in eight years and have earned their highest national seed since Sylvia Fowles senior season 14 years ago.

