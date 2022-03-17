BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of St. Patrick, is celebrated on March 17 each year in honor of the great Patron Saint of Ireland! This traditional Irish Stew is the perfect dish for a cool St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Lamb stew meat works great here, but if you’re not a fan, feel free to substitute with beef.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds lamb or beef stew meat, cut into (1½-inch) chunks

2 tbsps olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

2 tbsps tomato paste

¼ cup flour

¼ cup Guinness® or other dark beer

2 cups beef broth

2 cups chicken broth

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup sliced savoy cabbage

¼ cup chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season meat to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add seasoned meat to pot and cook until browned on all sides, stirring often. Add onions, celery and bell peppers then sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add minced garlic and tomato paste. Cook 2 minutes or until paste darkens. Add flour and stir to coat well. Deglaze with beer, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pot. Add broths and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in potatoes and carrots. Cook about 12 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add peas and cabbage. Simmer 5 minutes or until cabbage is wilted. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.