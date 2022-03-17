Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Irish Stew

This traditional Irish Stew is the perfect dish for a cool St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of St. Patrick, is celebrated on March 17 each year in honor of the great Patron Saint of Ireland! This traditional Irish Stew is the perfect dish for a cool St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Lamb stew meat works great here, but if you’re not a fan, feel free to substitute with beef.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds lamb or beef stew meat, cut into (1½-inch) chunks

2 tbsps olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

2 tbsps tomato paste

¼ cup flour

¼ cup Guinness® or other dark beer

2 cups beef broth

2 cups chicken broth

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup sliced savoy cabbage

¼ cup chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season meat to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add seasoned meat to pot and cook until browned on all sides, stirring often. Add onions, celery and bell peppers then sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add minced garlic and tomato paste. Cook 2 minutes or until paste darkens. Add flour and stir to coat well. Deglaze with beer, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pot. Add broths and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in potatoes and carrots. Cook about 12 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add peas and cabbage. Simmer 5 minutes or until cabbage is wilted. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Irish Stew (March 17, 2022)
Lightened-Up Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Lightened-Up Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Stirrin' It Up: Lightened-Up Chicken and Broccoli Casserole (March 15, 2022)
Homemade Breakfast Granola
Homemade Breakfast Granola