George Sells inducted into LAB Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday.

Sells was among four inductees recognized during the group’s annual Prestige Awards presented in Baton Rouge.

Sells joined WAFB in 1988 as an evening news anchor. When he teamed up with the late Donna Britt, the two become one of the most successful news anchor teams in the country.

Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, Sells reported in major markets around the country including Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Denver and Detroit. He retired from WAFB in 2012 and still lives in Baton Rouge.

Other Hall of Fame inductees Thursday included Judith Meriwether of KRVS radio in Lafayette, Paul White of KTBS-TV in Shreveport and former radio and television stations owner Tom Galloway.

