Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

George Sells inducted into LAB Hall of Fame

Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association...
Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legendary former WAFB-TV news anchor George Sells was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Thursday.

Sells was among four inductees recognized during the group’s annual Prestige Awards presented in Baton Rouge.

Sells joined WAFB in 1988 as an evening news anchor. When he teamed up with the late Donna Britt, the two become one of the most successful news anchor teams in the country.

Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, Sells reported in major markets around the country including Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Denver and Detroit. He retired from WAFB in 2012 and still lives in Baton Rouge.

Other Hall of Fame inductees Thursday included Judith Meriwether of KRVS radio in Lafayette, Paul White of KTBS-TV in Shreveport and former radio and television stations owner Tom Galloway.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

New procedure for teens with scoliosis
New procedure bringing alternative to bracing, spinal Fusion for children, teens with scoliosis
CATS (generic).
CATS Board takes no action after reviewing ‘character, professional competence’ of CEO
Elijah Williams, 11
Police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 17
FIRST ALERT: Storms arriving overnight, some possibly strong to severe
Downtown Donaldsonville has been here for hundreds of years, but some are hoping to welcome new...
Downtown Donaldsonville looking to develop new businesses