FIRST ALERT: Storms arriving overnight, some possibly strong to severe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will feature quite a few changes in our weather from the beginning to the end of the day.

Morning clouds should give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine, but clouds will make a quick return this evening in advance of our next storm system.

And in fact, a few showers and t-storms will be possible by or before midnight as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

The main event is expected during the overnight into the early morning hours of Friday. Widespread showers and t-storms will overspread the area, driven by both the inland advancing warm front and a cold front approaching from the west. Strong to severe storms are possible, with all types of severe weather in the mix, particularly near and south of the interstates. Hail and damaging winds are most likely in any stronger storms, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for our entire area.

It is worth noting that both model and SPC guidance have trended toward a somewhat higher tornado risk overnight. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight, whether it be a weather radio or through Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your phone. Today would be a good time to check those settings on your phone to make sure they’re enabled and make sure you don’t silence your phone overnight and miss any possible tornado warnings.

Rains should quickly exit by mid to late morning, leaving us with clearing skies and drier conditions by afternoon. Highs will still be on the mild side, topping out in the upper 70s.

Cooler air will filter into the region by late Friday, setting the stage for a cooler, but pleasant weekend. Saturday morning starts out in the mid 40s, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. So it will be on the chilly side as floats line up early Saturday morning for the Wearin’ of the Green parade, but temperatures should gradually moderate and get more comfortable through the morning as the parade makes it way through Baton Rouge.

Into next week, it still looks as though an active pattern will return once again. At this point, best rain chances are pegged for Tuesday, possibly lingering into parts of Wednesday. And the Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the the threat of severe weather during that stretch, posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather area-wide.

