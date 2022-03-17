Downtown Donaldsonville looking to develop new businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Donaldsonville has been here for hundreds of years, but some are hoping to welcome new folks to town.

“Donaldsonville as we know if a very old city, and it’s had stable growth, not explosive growth, but stable growth and it’s a wonderful place to live with wonderful people,” furniture store owner Sonny Graugnard said.

The old Lemann building is being developed into an apartment complex and commercial space.

“We’re all excited as business people and community leaders about the Leman building, which is I think a 15 million dollar project that’s going to hopefully bring in somewhere around 100 people,” Graugnard said.

Investment in this small town is important, according to Mayor Leroy Sullivan, because it influences others to invest too.

“When you look at Donaldsonville and the history, there’s a lot that it has to offer,” Sullivan said, “When you find someone like Kevin Kelley investing millions upon millions of dollars into the city of Donaldsonville, he knows that this is definitely a gold mine right here in the city of Donaldsonville.”

Sullivan said events and new businesses will also help attract young people.

“In order to attract people and businesses to Donaldsonville, they have to see that things are happening they have to see that there is life in the city of Donaldsonville,” Sullivan said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.