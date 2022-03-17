Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Downtown Donaldsonville looking to develop new businesses

Downtown Donaldsonville has been here for hundreds of years, but some are hoping to welcome new...
Downtown Donaldsonville has been here for hundreds of years, but some are hoping to welcome new folks to town.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Donaldsonville has been here for hundreds of years, but some are hoping to welcome new folks to town.

“Donaldsonville as we know if a very old city, and it’s had stable growth, not explosive growth, but stable growth and it’s a wonderful place to live with wonderful people,” furniture store owner Sonny Graugnard said.

The old Lemann building is being developed into an apartment complex and commercial space.

“We’re all excited as business people and community leaders about the Leman building, which is I think a 15 million dollar project that’s going to hopefully bring in somewhere around 100 people,” Graugnard said.

Investment in this small town is important, according to Mayor Leroy Sullivan, because it influences others to invest too.

“When you look at Donaldsonville and the history, there’s a lot that it has to offer,” Sullivan said, “When you find someone like Kevin Kelley investing millions upon millions of dollars into the city of Donaldsonville, he knows that this is definitely a gold mine right here in the city of Donaldsonville.”

Sullivan said events and new businesses will also help attract young people.

“In order to attract people and businesses to Donaldsonville, they have to see that things are happening they have to see that there is life in the city of Donaldsonville,” Sullivan said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

New procedure for teens with scoliosis
New procedure bringing alternative to bracing, spinal Fusion for children, teens with scoliosis
CATS (generic).
CATS Board takes no action after reviewing ‘character, professional competence’ of CEO
Elijah Williams, 11
Police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 17
FIRST ALERT: Storms arriving overnight, some possibly strong to severe