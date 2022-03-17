Deputies searching for woman missing from West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Dianne Young, 63, was last seen near Hardwood Road in St. Francisville in the late evening of Wednesday, March 16, officials say.

Dianne Young (West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Investigators describe Young as 5′4″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the WFPSO’s 24-hour dispatch line at 225-784-3136.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.