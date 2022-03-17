Deputies searching for woman missing from West Feliciana Parish

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff and Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Dianne Young, 63, was last seen near Hardwood Road in St. Francisville in the late evening of Wednesday, March 16, officials say.

Dianne Young
Dianne Young(West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Investigators describe Young as 5′4″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the WFPSO’s 24-hour dispatch line at 225-784-3136.

