CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic violence charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges of domestic violence.

Carlese Baker is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, home invasion, and domestic abuse battery, police say.

Investigators say they believe that Baker forced his way into the residence of a female acquaintance and hit her multiple times in the head with a stick.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to her head and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say Baker fled the area prior to police arriving.

Anyone with any information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, you can also submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or you can download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

