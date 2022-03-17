CATS Board takes no action after reviewing ‘character, professional competence’ of CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System’s Board of Commissioners took no action at their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, when it comes to Chief Executive Officer Bill Deville.

According to the agenda, the Board of Commissioners went into executive session, to discuss the ‘Character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of CATS CEO.’

“In recent days, CATS has been the subject of various and unsubstantiated allegations. CATS Leadership is reviewing these claims with all seriousness because of our vow to be good stewards of taxpayer funds. The initial review is that these allegations are without merit,” said Theo Richards, Business Development Director for the Capital Area Transit System.

Deville was unanimously appointed by the CATS Board of Commissioners as the Chief Executive Officer for CATS, back in September of 2016.

Back in November of 2021, voters in parts of Baton Rouge and Baker renewed a 10-year property tax millage, that has helped fund the mass transit system for the past ten years.

