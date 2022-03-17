Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CATS Board takes no action after reviewing ‘character, professional competence’ of CEO

CATS (generic).
CATS (generic).(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System’s Board of Commissioners took no action at their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, when it comes to Chief Executive Officer Bill Deville.

According to the agenda, the Board of Commissioners went into executive session, to discuss the ‘Character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of CATS CEO.’

“In recent days, CATS has been the subject of various and unsubstantiated allegations. CATS Leadership is reviewing these claims with all seriousness because of our vow to be good stewards of taxpayer funds. The initial review is that these allegations are without merit,” said Theo Richards, Business Development Director for the Capital Area Transit System.

Deville was unanimously appointed by the CATS Board of Commissioners as the Chief Executive Officer for CATS, back in September of 2016.

Back in November of 2021, voters in parts of Baton Rouge and Baker renewed a 10-year property tax millage, that has helped fund the mass transit system for the past ten years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Suspect
Sheriff: Suspect arrested in carjacking, stabbing on I-12
Pulling the plug: Second opinions matter
WAFB team members at Thursday’s LAB Prestige Awards
WAFB wins 4 LAB Awards including ‘Station of the Year’
New procedure for teens with scoliosis
New procedure bringing alternative to bracing, spinal Fusion for children, teens with scoliosis