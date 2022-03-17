Ask the Expert
Card skimmers found at gas station in New Roads

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for card skimmers.

According to a Facebook post from the New Roads Police Department, skimmers were found on pumps at Lucky 13 in Lettsworth.

Credit card skimmers found at local gas station.
Credit card skimmers found at local gas station.(New Roads Police Department)

Authorities are urging customers to check the pumps for skimmers before entering their credit or debit card.

The post goes on to say, “please stay vigilant when using cards at the pumps, as this has become a widespread problem in neighboring parishes..”

