Candidates for District Court Judge looking to show voters tough stance on crime in campaign ads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 189,3555 people in East Baton Rouge Parish have something to vote on come election day next Saturday, March 26.

One of the biggest races is for District Judge in the 19th Judicial District Court.

The three candidates are:

- Jordan Faircloth #6 Republican

- Brad Myers #7 Republican

- Jen Racca #8 Republican

After a record breaking year for homicides in Baton Rouge in 2021, the three candidates running for the position are trying to show voters that they will be tough on crime, and not let dangerous criminals back on the street. (WAFB)

After a record-breaking year for homicides in Baton Rouge in 2021, the three candidates running for the position are trying to show voters that they will be tough on crime, and not let dangerous criminals back on the street.

It was extremely quiet on the sixth floor of City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

“Turnout has been pretty low,” said Steve Raborn, EBR Registrar of Voters.

This is one of the many spots around East Baton Rouge Parish where you can early vote.

“But we’ve had about 1500 in-person votes, and close to 4000 absentee votes so far in this election (for all races),” said Raborn.

If you live in the yellow shaded area on this map, you can vote for a candidate running for District Court Judge.

“Just about everybody south of I-10, I-12 corridor is eligible to vote in the judicial race. That’s probably the bulk of the election this time around, is in that particular district,” said Raborn.

So what’s at stake in this election? Amid the rise in crime and homicides in Baton Rouge, the three candidates running for the position, have campaign advertisements out to explain how they’ll be tougher on crime.

“The Baton Rouge I see today, is not the Baton Rouge I first met and fell in love with. Violent crime and corruption are destroying our city,” said Faircloth in a campaign ad.

“Myers, defended police and firefighters. The choice is clear,” was said in a Brad Myers campaign ad.

“When a crime happens here, the case ends up here. Judges are the last line of defense,” said Racca in a campaign ad.

Judges in the 19th JDC have come under some scrutiny recently, by people like Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

“When we make an arrest for homicides, violent crimes, and then for whatever reason those individuals make its way back to the streets of Baton Rouge,” said Chief Paul at a news conference in December of 2021.

The chief was clearly talking about the revolving door of crime, and how some judges are apparently allowing dangerous criminals the opportunity to get back on the street.

“Those bad actors who we’ve arrested who have committed bad acts in our community, have to be held accountable. And we have to do more, we have to do better on that. I’ve said it consistently, I don’t really understand the bond system in great detail. Bt if someone is arrested in a violent offense, I think it is reasonable for that person to wear some time of tracking device until he or she can address those charges in the court of law,” said Chief Paul last December.

“Find mechanisms where they can operate consistently within their legal obligations,” said Dr. Peter Scharf, an LSU criminologist.

But criminologists like Dr. Peter Scharf at LSU believes it will take everyone coming to the table and working together to solve crime. But just putting it on one person like a judge, is not the answer.

“The idea that on their own, individual judges are going to solve crime in any city, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, whatever. I think is misleading,” said Dr. Scharf.

Early Voting ends on Saturday, March 19.

Election Day is Saturday, March 26.

To find a sample ballot, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.