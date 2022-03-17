BRPD hosting women’s self-defense classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Self-defense is an important skill to know when it comes to protecting yourself.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering an Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense classes starting Monday, Mar. 21.

It’s happening at the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. The class times are from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for each session.

Session 1

Monday, March 21st

Session 2

Wednesday, March 23rd

Session 3

Monday, March 28th

Session 4

Wednesday, March 30th

There is no charge to attend the class which is open to women over the age of 13. Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.

The course covers facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defense and group escapes.

Participants must attend all 4 sessions to be certified.

Class size is limited so participants should register early.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.