Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD hosting women’s self-defense classes

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Self-defense is an important skill to know when it comes to protecting yourself.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering an Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense classes starting Monday, Mar. 21.

It’s happening at the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. The class times are from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for each session.

Session 1

Monday, March 21st

Session 2

Wednesday, March 23rd

Session 3

Monday, March 28th

Session 4

Wednesday, March 30th

There is no charge to attend the class which is open to women over the age of 13. Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.

The course covers facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defense and group escapes.

Participants must attend all 4 sessions to be certified.

Class size is limited so participants should register early.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

LPSO seeking 'person of interest' in connection to stabbing, carjacking investigation
LPSO seeking 'person of interest' in connection to stabbing, carjacking investigation
BRPD hosting women’s self-defense classes
BRPD hosting women’s self-defense classes
Pulling the plug: Second opinions matter
VP to visit St. Landry
VP Kamala Harris set to visit St. Landry parish
Hurricane Laura
Jury rules in favor of Hurricane Laura survivor