Baton Rouge Police search for missing 11-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department need the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Police say Elijah Williams, 11, was last seen on March 15 around Alma Street in Baton Rouge wearing khaki pants and a green sweater.

Elijah is 4′8″ and weighs 110 lbs. with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-389-8617.

