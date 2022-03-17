Baton Rouge Police search for missing 11-year-old
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department need the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old.
Police say Elijah Williams, 11, was last seen on March 15 around Alma Street in Baton Rouge wearing khaki pants and a green sweater.
Elijah is 4′8″ and weighs 110 lbs. with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-389-8617.
