Alleged drug dealer’s home burglarized moments after arrest, sheriff says

Anna Nuccio was arrested on drug charges and moments later her house was burglarized, officials say.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nine people are behind bars after deputies arrested a woman on drug charges whose home was burglarized moments later, officials say.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when deputies served a warrant for Anna Nuccio, 45, at a home on Holland Road in Ponchatoula. While speaking to a man at the front door, deputies noticed Nuccio exiting from the rear of the house. She was taken into custody and deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, officials say.

Anna Nuccio was arrested on drug charges moments before several people broke into her house, according to TPSO.(TPSO)
Anna Nuccio was arrested on drug charges moments before several people broke into her house, according to TPSO.(TPSO)

A short time later, deputies received a tip that several people had shown up and were actively burglarizing the home.

Three subjects forced their way into the home and were taking items from inside it, according to TPSO. All three were allegedly in possession of drugs and taken into custody.

In total, the following people were arrested:

  • Anna Nuccio, 45
  • Steven Terry, 50
  • Joseph Foy, 33
  • Zachary Heaton, 30
  • Meagan Meadows, 32
  • Chris Shurley, 29
  • Michael Weldon, 22
  • Scott Bigner, 51
  • Christina Deangelo, 45

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 17, 2022

