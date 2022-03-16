Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Three displaced after fire caused by malfunctioning dryer

Jennifer Jean Duplex fire
Jennifer Jean Duplex fire(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were displaced after a fire at duplex in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials (BRFD), firefighters arrived at 555 Jennifer Jean Drive around 10:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the duplex and the occupants unharmed outside.

BRFD says firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area but the rest of the duplex sustained smoke and water damage.

A spokesperson with BRFD says, after talking to the occupants and inspecting the area, it was determined that the fire was caused by the dryer. Two adults and one child were displaced.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist those that were displaced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Pet and Art Therapy: Wellness at Your Fingertips?
How surging oil prices could affect airfares, expert say to book three months out
'Drainage is the number 1 issue.' Livingston Parish using $22 million from feds to clear...
‘Drainage is the number 1 issue.’ Livingston Parish using $22 million from feds to clear debris from waterways
Clearing waterways to prevent flooding
Clearing waterways to prevent flooding