Three displaced after fire caused by malfunctioning dryer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were displaced after a fire at duplex in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials (BRFD), firefighters arrived at 555 Jennifer Jean Drive around 10:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the duplex and the occupants unharmed outside.

BRFD says firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area but the rest of the duplex sustained smoke and water damage.

A spokesperson with BRFD says, after talking to the occupants and inspecting the area, it was determined that the fire was caused by the dryer. Two adults and one child were displaced.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist those that were displaced.

