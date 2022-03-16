Ask the Expert
Thieves steal $50K worth of jewelry during store burglary

Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16,...
Surveillance cameras at P&T Jewelers in Baton Rouge captured images of a burglary on March 16, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of jewelry store burglars that cost a business thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and damages.

It happened at P&T Jewelers on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 16, around midnight, according to EBRSO. One of the surveillance images provided showed someone swinging a bat right outside the business.

Deputies said they were contacted by the owner, who reported he was watching two people inside his business shattering glass displays. They added the suspects were gone by the time they made it to the store.

According to EBRSO, the front glass door was shattered, along with several glass displays.

Investigators said the thieves got away with more than $50,000 in jewelry and caused about $20,000 in damage.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064.

