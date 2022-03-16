Southern University students honor the life of JoVonte Barber

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Baton Rouge students are coming together to remember the life of one of their fellow classmates.

The campus is a little emptier now that one of their own is no longer with them.

“It hit close to home because it’s right there over the hump, and he was a part of us, and as one big jaguar nation, we wanted to honor his life,” said Carlos Brister, a student at Southern.

Saturday JoVonte Barber was shot and killed during a carjacking attempt in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

RELATED STORY Southern University student killed in shooting; 2 teens arrested Southern University student killed in carjacking. Two juveniles arrested and charged, according to police.

“The shot’s what woke me up because I heard them and I woke up and I texted him, I said, ‘you heard that? Somebody’s shooting,’ and he never replied,” Keon Vail said.

JoVonte’s roommate, Keon Vail, says he was a great, supportive friend, and it will be hard to not have him around anymore.

“He was a great man, down to earth, got along with everybody, he’ll give you the shirt off his back, he supported me on many days,” Vail said.

“I saw him ten minutes before it happened. He walked outside and he was gone, so it’s very hard,” Vail added.

JoVonte was a senior finance major. His classmates said he was part of their family and are doing their part to honor his memory.

