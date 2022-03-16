Ask the Expert
Southern University students honor the life of JoVonte Barber

Southern University students honor the life of Javonte Barber
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University Baton Rouge students are coming together to remember the life of one of their fellow classmates.

The campus is a little emptier now that one of their own is no longer with them.

“It hit close to home because it’s right there over the hump, and he was a part of us, and as one big jaguar nation, we wanted to honor his life,” said Carlos Brister, a student at Southern.

Saturday JoVonte Barber was shot and killed during a carjacking attempt in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

“The shot’s what woke me up because I heard them and I woke up and I texted him, I said, ‘you heard that? Somebody’s shooting,’ and he never replied,” Keon Vail said.

JoVonte’s roommate, Keon Vail, says he was a great, supportive friend, and it will be hard to not have him around anymore.

“He was a great man, down to earth, got along with everybody, he’ll give you the shirt off his back, he supported me on many days,” Vail said.

“I saw him ten minutes before it happened. He walked outside and he was gone, so it’s very hard,” Vail added.

JoVonte was a senior finance major. His classmates said he was part of their family and are doing their part to honor his memory.

