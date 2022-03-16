Southern Jags hit field for first practice under new head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags took the field for spring practice for the first time under new head coach Eric Dooley on Wednesday, March 16.

Dooley was officially named the program’s 20th head coach on Dec. 7, 2021.

