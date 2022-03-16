Ask the Expert
Southern Jags hit field for first practice under new head coach

Southern Jaguars begin spring football practice.
Southern Jaguars begin spring football practice.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags took the field for spring practice for the first time under new head coach Eric Dooley on Wednesday, March 16.

Dooley was officially named the program’s 20th head coach on Dec. 7, 2021.

