Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits.

Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning off of a Kemp Alderman RBI double, their only lead of the game. The Lions would answer in the bottom half of the inning on a Tyler Finke home run to left field to make it 1-1.

Southeastern would add another run in the bottom of the third scoring on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead. The Lions would add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh scoring on an error and RBI groundout.

Preston Faulkner added one more run on a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to make it 5-1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.