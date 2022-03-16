Quiet weather today, another round of strong storms possible by early Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather stays quiet today in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area on Tuesday. However, some clouds are likely to linger through at least the morning hours as an upper-low slides slowly to the east. That will also keep temperatures on the cool side through lunchtime. With hopefully some sun returning by afternoon, highs should climb to around 70 degrees.

031622 Pinpoint forecast (wafb)

Thursday will be another relatively quiet day as we await our next storm system. The morning starts out on the cool side in the mid to upper 40s, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s under increasing cloud cover. We should stay dry through most of the day, but a few showers and t-storms will be possible as it gets closer to midnight.

Severe weather outlook 031622 (wafb)

Showers and t-storms are then likely once again during the overnight into Friday morning with the approach of our next cold front. Strong to severe storms are also possible once again, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for our entire viewing area. Hail and damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, with the tornado potential a bit more uncertain. The greatest threat for isolated tornadoes right now appears to be south of I-10 but we’ll monitor trends.

Future radar 031622 (wafb)

The good news is that after another round of storms early Friday, we should get to enjoy a nice weekend. Morning temps will run below-normal through the weekend, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s, but afternoons should be just about perfect, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70° on Saturday climbing into the low-mid 70s on Sunday. Weather still looks great for Saturday’s Wearin’ of the Green parade, although it will be a bit chilly as the floats line up early Saturday morning.

Wearin of the green parade forecast 031622 (wafb)

The extended forecast points toward the potential for another round of storms in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. There is some uncertainty on the strength and timing of that next storm system, so we’ll keep you updated as details become clearer.

031622 10 day forecast (wafb)

