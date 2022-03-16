Ask the Expert
LIVE: Police searching for missing infant near Hooper Road

By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are currently trying to locate an infant believed to be abandoned at an apartment complex near the intersection of Hooper Road and Plank Road.

Police tell WAFB they responded to the 8200 block of Cypress Road Wednesday morning after learning an 8-month-old infant was allegedly left alone.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says a woman went to a fire station on Tuesday, March 15, and had to be taken to the hospital.

While the woman was being treated she mentioned the baby, who was not with her when she went to the fire station, authorities say.

Authorities search for an abandoned infant in the area of Harding Boulevard and Plank Road in...
Authorities search for an abandoned infant in the area of Harding Boulevard and Plank Road in Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(WAFB)

Family members told investigators the woman had the baby with her when she left her home to go to the fire station on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Officials learned where she lived and began to search for the infant. The search for the infant remains ongoing.

Few other details are available at this time.

