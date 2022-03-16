Pointer named to Sports Illustrated All-American second team

The following information comes from LSU Athletics:

As one of the elite guards in the nation, LSU’s Khayla Pointer earned a spot on the Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team on Wednesday.

Playing her final season in Baton Rouge, Pointer has had her best year of her career. In addition to all her individual accolades, the Tigers have had great team success. Finishing the regular season with 25 wins, earning the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, and being ranked inside the AP Top-10 this late in the season are all things that have not been done at LSU since 2007-08 season. With Selection Sunday scheduled for March 13 later this week at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, the Tigers expect to hear their name called as one of the Top-16 seeds inside the tournament, allowing them to host first and second-round games inside the PMAC.

LSU will host a Selection Sunday watch party on Sunday, inviting fans and media to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on ESPN with the team. Doors to the PMAC will open at 6 p.m. CT with the show scheduled to begin at 7.

Pointer has been one of the top guards in the country as a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, on the National Ballot for the Wooden Award and the watchlists for the Dawn Staley Award and Wade Trophy. She was also named First Team All-SEC last week. The Marietta, Georgia native will go down as one of the best players in program history. Earlier this season she became the first players in LSU men’s or women’s history to put up 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in a career. She is also one of just five players in SEC history with multiple career triple-doubles, both coming this season, and she has dished out the second most assists in program history.

Averaging 19.0 points (No. 2 in SEC), 6.5 rebounds (No. 18 in SEC) and 5.2 assists (No. 2 in SEC), Pointer is on pace to set new career marks in each of those categories. She has scored 20+ points in 15 games and had a stretch of 16 straight games scoring in double figures. Pointer became the first LSU player since Seimone Augustus to score 35 points during the Tigers’ game at Florida. Including her two triple-doubles, Pointer has seven total double-doubles this year.

Starting all 30 games, Pointer’s durability has been elite. She has played every minute of 13 games, including all 45 minutes of LSU’s overtime game against Missouri when she hit the game-winning layup with 5.7 second remaining. Pointer leads the SEC averaging 36.9 minutes per game.

