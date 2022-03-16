Party with Celebrities All Day Long at Earlapalooza

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Wearing of the Green parade brings lots of excitement to the city. If you are still in the festive and party mood, head over to Uncle Earls on 3753 Perkins Road. It’s near the end of the parade route. Uncle Earl’s is hosting the official afterparty for the St. Patrick’s Day party in Baton Rouge. It’s known as the Earlapalooza and begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.

The Earlapalooza will feature DJ Digital, R&B superstar Nelly, local country music band Parish County Line, Rapper Flo Rida, and Louisiana’s own Manny Fresh.

Here’s the line up:

11:00 a.m. DJ Digital

1:45 p.m. Nelly

3:15 p.m. Parish County Line

5:15 p.m. Flo Rida

7:00 p.m. Manny Fresh

Food and drinks are available for sale. Food includes Jambalaya, Nachos, Sliders, Schlittz & Giggles Pizza. Uncle Earl’s also has a full bar.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $100 at the door. Be sure to get your tickets in advance for major savings and to guarantee entry as this event could sell out early on parade day.

Tickets include entry to Uncle Earl’s and all musical acts.

Jordan Piazza from Uncle Earl’s says “Uncle Earl’s is the place to be after the parade. It’s a special day for us. We want to make it special for everyone else.”

Get your tickets and enjoy the biggest parade afterparty in Baton Rouge!

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earlapalooza-2022-tickets-261908664867

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.