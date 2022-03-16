Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 20 LSU softball run-rules Southeastern 11-2.

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (20-7, 2-1 SEC) run-ruled Southeastern (14-7) 11-2 after five innings from Tiger Park on Tuesday, March 15. The Tigers totaled eight hits, including six extra-base hits, two of them being home runs.

Freshman Raelin Chaffin (4-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Chaffin has allowed only three hits and one run in her last 11 innings pitched.

Freshman Baylea Brandon led the way for LSU going 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI, including a three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the third inning.

Taylor Pleasants had two RBI going 1-for-2 at the plate including a home run, her fourth of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field part of a six-run third. Raeleen Gutierrez also had two RBI a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers will head to Austin, Texas to take on the Long Horns game one is on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing pregnant woman, child; held with no bond
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Southeastern takes down No. 1 Ole Miss
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament; preps underway with interim head coach
Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry was named the interim head coach.
LSU hits court under interim head coach to prep for NCAA Tournament
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth announces retirement