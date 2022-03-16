No. 20 LSU softball run-rules Southeastern 11-2.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (20-7, 2-1 SEC) run-ruled Southeastern (14-7) 11-2 after five innings from Tiger Park on Tuesday, March 15. The Tigers totaled eight hits, including six extra-base hits, two of them being home runs.

Freshman Raelin Chaffin (4-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Chaffin has allowed only three hits and one run in her last 11 innings pitched.

Freshman Baylea Brandon led the way for LSU going 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI, including a three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the third inning.

Taylor Pleasants had two RBI going 1-for-2 at the plate including a home run, her fourth of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field part of a six-run third. Raeleen Gutierrez also had two RBI a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers will head to Austin, Texas to take on the Long Horns game one is on Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

