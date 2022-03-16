LSU announces initiatives to reimagine future of defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is boosting its security programs, including scholarship programs for cybersecurity, military studies, and ROTC programs.

University leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards met for a special meeting on Wednesday, March 16.

The announcement includes a huge investment in programs, that could lead graduates to jobs in the defense sector. Officials said those jobs are in high demand given threats raised in recent years.

