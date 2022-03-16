Ask the Expert
LSU announces initiatives to reimagine future of defense

LSU is boosting its security programs, including scholarship programs for cybersecurity, military studies, and ROTC programs.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is boosting its security programs, including scholarship programs for cybersecurity, military studies, and ROTC programs.

University leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards met for a special meeting on Wednesday, March 16.

The announcement includes a huge investment in programs, that could lead graduates to jobs in the defense sector. Officials said those jobs are in high demand given threats raised in recent years.

