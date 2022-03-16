Is Baton Rouge finally done with freezes for the spring?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are very, very likely done with freezes for the Spring. But be aware that La Niña winter/springs - the pattern that we are currently in - can be a little squirrelly with the ups-and-downs of temperatures, just as we saw with the record freeze this past Sunday morning!

Given that the latest WAFB First Alert 10-day forecast keeps us well above freezing into late March, chances for another freeze drop to ‘near zero.’

Near zero but not zero just yet.

Records back to the 1890s show that Baton Rouge has had six freezes after March 25, including 2 freezes in April. In fact, the latest all-time freeze for the Capital City is as late as April 13, 1940!

Of those six very-late-seasons freezes after March 25, only one has occurred in the last 10 years in 2013.

Note that Spring (March-April-May) average temperatures at Metro Airport have been trending upward since 1970.

However, there is no significant change in the number of Spring freezes over that same run of years.

This is an example of how “seasonal weather events” or freezes are not always directly linked to “seasonal climatic trends.”

