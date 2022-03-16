Friendly neighbor keeper initiative to #KeepBakerBeautiful

BAKER, La- The City of Baker will be holding the Annual Citywide Clean-Up Day on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at 3325 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714.

The annual event complements Councilman Charles Vincent’s monthly initiative inviting everyone to be a “Friendly Neighbor Keeper” and pick up any garbage in and around your neighborhood or areas of commerce.

With this initiative, Dr. Charles Vincent wants to encourage citizens to be responsible for one another when it comes to keeping their communities clean. He described it as a chance to be “neighborly” and “our brother’s keeper”. His cleanup is scheduled for the third Saturday of each month.

Suggested supplies for a safe clean-up are: Gloves, Rakes, Shovels or Brooms & Bags (please separate trash from recycling!)

What will volunteers do? Pick up trash in and around the community.

What will volunteers need to bring or wear? Comfortable shoes, clothes for working outdoors, and if you have a garbage grabber please bring yours as supplies are limited. We recommend wearing gloves.

What should volunteers know about the meeting location? It is in City Park next to the Municipal Building

Please join to help us to continue to #KeepBakerBeautiful!

For Information on becoming a #KBB Team Leader or participating in annual & monthly clean-up events please email: keepbakerbeautiful@cityofbakerla.com

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.