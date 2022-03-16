‘Drainage is the number 1 issue.’ Livingston Parish using $22 million from feds to clear debris from waterways

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish was one of the hardest-hit areas back in 2016 during the flood.

Parish President Layton Ricks says more than 83% of the parish was underwater.

“It is the number one thing that people are concerned about in our parish. Since the 2016 flood, it’s always been roads and drainage. Right now, if I had to take a poll, I’d be willing to bet you, drainage is the number one issue since the 2016 flood,” said Ricks.

He’s hoping a major multi-million dollar project to clear debris from some waterways, could ease residents’ concerns when it comes to drainage.

James McLin has lived at a home on Hood Road for a long time.

“I’ve been here since 1977, and I’ve never flooded but one time,” said McLin, a Livingston Parish resident.

“And that was in 2016?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Mhm hmm,” he said.

McLin’s home sits less than a mile down from Walker South Road, right next to the West Colyell Creek.

“Had 8 and a half inches inside the house, and the house is three feet off of the ground,” said McLin.

Pictures from 2016 show just how high the floodwaters rose in his area. A lot of the water came from that nearby creek.

“It needs to be dredged because you used could drive a boat down it, now you can walk in it,” said McLin.

But now, thanks to some federal funds, solutions could be on the way for Livingston Parish families like James.

And West Colyell Creek will be one of the first waterways that debris will be cleaned out of.

“People are still concerned every time that there’s going to be a rain event or a storm coming, because of what we went through in 2016. And most of the people understand with these waterways clogged up again with debris, that’s there’s a good chance that water is going to flood out on them, and they’re going to flood,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

Ricks says they’ve found a way to use money from the American Rescue Plan to clear debris out of multiple waterways throughout Livingston, spanning close to 200 miles.

“The first two waves have been approved, and that’s going to be somewhere around $22 million. Take roughly 8 to 9 months for the waterways to get cleaned back out,” said Ricks.

He says they did this before a few years ago, but the recent hurricane just made a mess out of everything. He says it also takes time to get approval for work to start.

“It takes a while. It’s a process, and people don’t understand that. They get frustrated, they think we’re not trying to get it done and we are,” said Ricks.

Clearing the debris will allow the water to flow like it’s supposed to.

Ricks hopes this will ease his constituents’ concerns when it comes to drainage.

“And people haven’t forgotten that (2016 flood), emotionally nor mentally. They have not forgotten it. And we still have people that are somewhat dealing with it,” said Ricks.

“It’s definitely going to help, it can’t do nothing else but help at least get the water out,” said McLin.

President Ricks says they are still trying to get some funding from FEMA to clean debris out of the Amite River and the Petite Amite River as well.

