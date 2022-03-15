Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris schedules visit to south Louisiana

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.(Source: The White House)
By Autumn Payton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit south Louisiana on Friday, March 18, according to the White House.

Harris will travel to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in high-speed internet, officials added.

Additional details to follow.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in death of missing pregnant woman, child
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Fenny
Service member’s dog finally found after Jan. crash on I-10
Police Lights
Guns, cash stolen in armed robbery on Hooper Road; man stabbed in leg