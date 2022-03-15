Vice President Kamala Harris schedules visit to south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit south Louisiana on Friday, March 18, according to the White House.

Harris will travel to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in high-speed internet, officials added.

Additional details to follow.

