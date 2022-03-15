Service member’s dog finally found after Jan. crash on I-10

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A service member’s missing dog has finally been found after the dog was lost in a crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay on Sunday, Jan. 16, involving a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Service members dog finally found after crash on I-10 in January. (Jim LaGrone)

According to a Facebook post by Jim LaGrone “Fenny” the missing blue pitbull has been found in good condition and will be cared for until the service member can return to Louisiana from Florida and bring him home.

“Fenny” the pit Bull that was lost when a FedEx truck crashed on I-10 at Whiskey Bay back on Jan. 16, 2022 has been... Posted by Jim LaGrone on Monday, March 14, 2022

A woman said her son, George Yanas, was traveling from Texas to Florida when the crash happened and his dog, “Fenny,” escaped near Whiskey Bay. Yanas was one of the people injured in the crash.

