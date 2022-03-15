Ask the Expert
REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are losing a key member to their secondary according to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. Free safety Marcus Williams has agreed to terms with Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Williams has started 76 games since entering the league in 2017 with 318 total tackles and has 15 career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, 38 pass deflections and a sack.

He was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah.

